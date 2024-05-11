The Aurora Borealis in southern Colorado through your photos

A historic solar storm occurred Friday night into Saturday morning worldwide, including in Colorado. Dazzling displays of the Northern Lights were seen across the region. Here are some of your photos.

Ariana Leigh The Aurora Borealis seen from Canon City, Colorado on May 10th, 2024

Emily Boling The Aurora Borealis seen from Black Forest on May 10th, 2024

Deborah Olfff The Aurora Borealis seen from Falcon, CO on the evening of May 10th, 2024

Mandy Campbell The Aurora Borealis seen from Divide, CO on the evening of May 10th, 2024

Dalia Arely Esquivel The Aurora Borealis seen from Lamar, CO on the evening of May 10th, 2024

Ashley Cornette The Aurora Borealis seen from Palmer Lake on the evening of May 10th, 2024

WHAT THE COLORS MEAN:

When charged particles hit gasses in the sky, they "excite" the gas - providing energy. The gas gives off this energy as light. The color of the light emitted tells us what gas it is.

GREEN/YELLOW: Oxygen

RED: Oxygen (high altitude)

Blue/Purple: Nitrogen

