The Aurora Borealis in southern Colorado through your photos

A historic solar storm occurred Friday night into Saturday morning worldwide, including in Colorado. Dazzling displays of the Northern Lights were seen across the region. Here are some of your photos.
WHAT THE COLORS MEAN:
When charged particles hit gasses in the sky, they "excite" the gas - providing energy. The gas gives off this energy as light. The color of the light emitted tells us what gas it is.
GREEN/YELLOW: Oxygen
RED: Oxygen (high altitude)
Blue/Purple: Nitrogen
