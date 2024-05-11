Watch Now
The Aurora Borealis in southern Colorado through your photos

The Aurora Borealis seen from Canon City, Colorado on May 10th, 2024
Posted at 12:14 PM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 14:14:26-04

A historic solar storm occurred Friday night into Saturday morning worldwide, including in Colorado. Dazzling displays of the Northern Lights were seen across the region. Here are some of your photos.

Canon City | Ariana Leigh
The Aurora Borealis seen from Canon City, Colorado on May 10th, 2024
Black Forest | Emily Boling
The Aurora Borealis seen from Black Forest on May 10th, 2024
Falcon | Deborah Olfff
The Aurora Borealis seen from Falcon, CO on the evening of May 10th, 2024
Divide | Mandy Campbell
The Aurora Borealis seen from Divide, CO on the evening of May 10th, 2024
Lamar | Dalia Arely Esquivel
The Aurora Borealis seen from Lamar, CO on the evening of May 10th, 2024
Palmer Lake | Ashley Cornette
The Aurora Borealis seen from Palmer Lake on the evening of May 10th, 2024

WHAT THE COLORS MEAN:

When charged particles hit gasses in the sky, they "excite" the gas - providing energy. The gas gives off this energy as light. The color of the light emitted tells us what gas it is.

GREEN/YELLOW: Oxygen
RED: Oxygen (high altitude)
Blue/Purple: Nitrogen

