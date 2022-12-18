Dangerous arctic outbreak impacts Colorado this week

On Wednesday night, a powerful arctic cold front will blow through the central US, leaving Colorado with frigid temperatures on Thursday and Friday.

As the forecast stands now, temperatures will be coldest early on Friday morning, dropping to the negative teens in the plains and near zero for mountain valleys.

Here is the forecast low temperatures for Friday morning December 22nd (as of Sunday's forecast):

Both Wednesday night and Thursday night, wind chill values will be dropping to as low as -20° or -30° in the Colorado plains. With an air temperature of -10°, only a 5 mph wind will make it feel like -22° to exposed skin.

See the wind chill chart below to estimate wind chill values based on temperature and wind:

KOAA Wind chill values based on wind and temperatures

The National Weather Service will likely issue wind chill advisories or warnings this week (December 21st and 22nd). Criteria for a wind chill advisory is wind chill values between 18° to -24°. For -25° and below, wind chill warnings will be issued.

Often described as the "feels like" temperature, wind chill measures the rate of heat loss from exposed skin. As the wind picks up it pushes heat away from our bodies, cooling the skin and body temperature. Only animals and humans experience wind chill. Inanimate objects will not cool beyond the actual air temperature.

When it gets this cold we may see damage to property from pipes bursting. Also, pets and livestock need to have a warm shelter with a source of food and water. Check on elderly neighbors to make sure their homes are warm. Children will feel the effects of these temperatures quicker than adults, so be sure to bundle your kids up with several layers.

Touch up on the signs of frostbite and hypothermia, as someone suffering from these conditions will need medical attention immediately.

Nick Chamberlin A list of signs and symptoms that could indicate hypothermia or frostbite.

