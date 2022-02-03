Weather blog: Slick roads and brutal cold in Southern Colorado

A significant number of schools are delayed or closed around southern Colorado today as roads remain slick and a brutal cold sets in.

Temperatures are not expected to get higher than 20 in most of Southern Colorado today, and will be in the single digits once the sun sets.

A full forecast for the day can be found here.

Track this storm through the morning, including snow totals and updated forecasts, on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

Traffic Updates

7:30 AM - Two right lanes are closed down on I-25 Southbound between Exit 146 and 148 due to a crash.

Live Updates

7:30 AM - Temperatures are in the negatives in Colorado Springs right now, and that can spell danger if you spend too long outside. Avoiding it means layering up, and making sure your kids are dressed appropriately when they leave the house.

