Dangerously cold today with ice and snow on the roads

Today's Forecast:

We're digging out from the first major snowstorm of the 2021/2022 Winter!

Southern Colorado saw snow totals ranging from just a few inches in the plains to 2 feet across the mountains.

Arctic cold and dangerous air is in place over the forecast area this morning and most roads are covered in snow and some ice.

Sunshine will help melt pavement today but another night of dangerously cold air will likely lead to a refreeze and icy spots through the Friday morning commute.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 16; Low: 3. Sunshine returns through the mid-morning with melting pavement and very cold daytime temperatures. The winds will be light and we'll be in for another very cold night tonight. Any pavement that melts and gets wet today will likely refreeze overnight and create icy spots for tonight and tomorrow morning's commute.

Pueblo forecast: High: 18; Low: -3. Very cold today with sunshine melting pavement through the afternoon. Anything that melts and turns wet today will likely refreeze tonight as temperatures drop back into the single digits not long after the sun goes down.

Canon City forecast: High: 18; Low: 9. Cold with sunny skies and snowmelt on the pavement through the afternoon. Wet roads could refreeze easily tonight as temperatures dip back into the single digits through Friday morning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 19; Low: 1. Very cold and dry today with snow melting on the pavement as the sunshine comes out. We'll get really cold again tonight with lows dropping down near zero by Friday morning. Wet and snowy pavement will refreeze tonight, so be careful early tomorrow morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 10s; Low: >10. Cold and dry today with sunshine melting pavement through the daytime. We'll see anything wet refreeze tonight as temperatures drop back into the single digits through Friday morning.

Plains forecast: High: 10s; Low: >10. Very cold today with snowy and icy roads through the morning and midday commute. Sunshine will help melt some of the pavement, but freezing weather overnight will likely lead to a refreeze on anything wet.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 10s; Low: >10. Very cold today with icy and snow-packed pavement through the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the single digits overnight so we're likely looking at a refreeze on anything wet.

Mountains forecast: High: 10s; Low: >10. Lots of snow to dig out today in the mountains with totals ranging from 1 to 2 feet from the Wet Mountains down into the Sangre De Cristos and across the Wet Mountain Valley. We'll stay very cold today and tonight over the mountains and valleys with lows tonight likely near or below zero.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be nice with sunny skies and warmer temperatures! We'll keep melting the pavement down through the afternoon with another cold night Friday.

Saturday will be even warmer with highs in the 40s and 50s during the afternoon. A strong cold front passes by Saturday night and pushes highs down into the 30s and 40s by Sunday. We could see a few passing flurries over the mountains on Sunday but most of the region looks dry.

Next week start warmer and dry with a cooler day Wednesday.

