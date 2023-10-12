Weather Alert: Rain, snow, wind and high fire danger Thursday in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A potent storm system will bring some big changes to our forecast today, and we want you to be prepared! For areas up towards Denver, we'll see rain at times today, along with gusty winds. For the mountains, it will be a windy and snowy day, with several more inches on the way for our state's northern and central mountain ranges.

Closer to home...we'll be on the windy side of the storm. Strong wind and lower relative humidity values this afternoon will lead to another high fire danger day for Pueblo County, the southern I-25 corridor and southeastern Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 61; Low: 34. It will be noticeably cooler today in the Pikes Peak Region, with highs only warming into the 60s. The wind will be strong and gusty throughout the day, with N/NW gusts up around 40 mph. A cold front this evening could bring a few showers to the forecast, along with the possibility of some light snow for the Palmer Divide.

Pueblo forecast: High: 68; Low: 37. For Pueblo and the surrounding areas, we're not expecting much in the way of moisture from today's storm. Instead, it will be another windy and dry day for us, with Red Flag Warnings in effect from noon until 7 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 65; Low: 39. Windy and cooler today, with peak gusts this afternoon in eastern Fremont County up around 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 24. Thursday will be a Weather Alert Day in Teller County, with strong winds and cool temperatures during the day, followed by the potential for a rain to snow transition this evening. While snow accumulations aren't expected from this storm, we can't rule out a light dusting for places like Woodland Park and Divide.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. We'll see a mixed bag of weather today along and near the Palmer Divide, with windy weather early giving way to a few rain showers this evening. As colder air settles in, rain is likely to mix in with snow later tonight.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Other than a few isolated thunderstorms today for areas along and north of Highway 50, the big story will be the wind and high fire danger. Red Flag Warnings will go back into effect from noon until 7 pm, along with High Wind Warnings from this evening through noon Friday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Our forecast will be dry and windy on Thursday, with Red Flag Warnings in effect from noon until 7 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Heavy snow and strong wind will continue to make headlines on Thursday in the mountains. Winter Weather Advisories will remain in effect until early Friday morning for areas as far south as the Sawatch Range, where an additional 4-8" of snow could still fall.

Extended outlook forecast:

Any snow that falls late tonight should wrap up by early Friday morning. While local accumulations will be less than an inch for parts of Teller and El Paso counties, that Friday morning commute could be slick for areas that do see snow stick on the roadways.

Friday's other story will be the cold and the wind! Peak gusts during the day could top 30-40 mph. Highs region-wide will only warm into the 50s and 60s. Lows Friday night will drop down to the 20s and 30s, with many areas experiencing their first freeze of the season. Chilly, fall-like temperatures will continue Saturday ahead of a warming trend late this weekend and early next week that will bring those 70s back to Southern Colorado.

