Colorado auto experts say now is the time to winterize your vehicle

DENVER — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) snowplow crews are ready for the first significant snowfall in Colorado's high country. While the Denver metro won't see any accumulation, auto experts say now is the time to winterize your vehicle.

“October is Car Care Month. And generally when we have these conversations, your car may already have tried to warn you that it’s not quite ready for winter with that tire pressure warning light,” said Skyler McKinley, the regional director of public affairs for AAA.

McKinley said for most vehicles, you can find the cold weather maximum tire pressure listed on the door jam.

If you have the money for snow tires and the place to store them, McKinley said give your local tire shop a call as soon as possible.

At Hotchkiss Auto Repair, mechanic Brandon Walker said mid-October is a good time to swap out your tires before the rush of customers.

“We’ll have cars parked on the side of the building. It’s pretty hectic in here sometimes,” said Walker.

If you’re running on one set of tires year-round, AAA recommended at least having all-season tires. You’ll often find mountain and snowflake symbols on your tires if they’re designated all-season, meaning they’ll hold up better in cold temperatures.

“Tires can be expensive. One thing that’s not are windshield wipers. You need to be in the habit of replacing every six months or so,” added McKinley.

As we move into the winter months, AAA recommends carrying things you need to stay comfortable in case you get stuck somewhere, like coats, blankets and a phone charger. It also recommends having items to get you out of a jam, like kitty litter, a small shovel and jumper cables.

