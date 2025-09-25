Warming to above-average temperatures for the rest of September

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear and calm tonight with chilly temperatures. Overnight lows will be about 3-5 degrees below average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 42; High: 77;

Thursday will be sunny and mild, rising a couple of degrees above the average of 74. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 43; High: 81;

It will be sunny on Thursday with a high just 1 degree above average. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 48; High: 80;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday with variable wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 70;

Mostly sunny with a cold morning but warm afternoon. Wind will be variable at 5-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40; High: 73;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday with comfortable temperatures. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80s;

The plains will be sunny with light wind and highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 43/44; High: 77/79;

It will be sunny on Thursday with warm temperatures and a light breeze.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

The mountain valleys will be mostly sunny with a chilly morning in the mid-30s and highs in the low to mid-70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and about 5-8 degrees above average. There will still be lots of sunshine, but we will have more afternoon clouds compared to Thursday.

This weekend is looking awesome, staying in the seasonable 60s to 80s. It will be mostly sunny and dry on Saturday. Sunday, for the most part, will be dry in the plains, but a quick rain shower is possible in the afternoon. In the mountains, scattered rain showers are likely on Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.