Warmer and windy with more critical fire danger

Today’s Forecast:

Strong westerly winds with dry and warm daytime air will combine to bring critical fire danger back to southern Colorado.

We'll be warmer today with highs widespread into the 60s across the plains and a mix of 40s and 50s over the mountains.

Dry skies are expected over the region today with increasing cloud cover through the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 63; Low: 35. Another day of high fire danger in Colorado Springs with sunny skies in the morning turning overcast by the end of the day. It'll be warmer today with the strongest wind gusts after the lunch hour. We'll see wind gusts in the 30 mph range.

Pueblo forecast: High: 68; Low: 33. Beautiful temperatures with increasing wind gusts through the afternoon. We'll see gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Canon City forecast: High: 63; Low: 38. Sunny in the morning and cloud cover through the afternoon. It'll be windy and dry today with high daytime fire danger. We'll see wind gusts in the 30 mph range.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 49; Low: 29. Chilly with afternoon cloud cover and elevated fire danger as the wind increase through the day. We'll see strong wind gusts in the 40 mph range.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Morning sunshine with daytime cloud cover and increasing afternoon winds. We'll see strong wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range.

Plains forecast: High: 60/70s; Low: 30s. Fire danger will remain high in the plains today with warm, gusty, and dry afternoon conditions. We'll see wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Warm and windy today with high fire danger through the afternoon. We'll see daytime gusts in the 30 mph range.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. We'll be chilly and dry today with elevated fire danger even without any Red Flag Warnings. We'll see wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. Snow showers will drift into the Continental Divide tonight through early tomorrow morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Unfortunately in southern Colorado, fire danger will remain either elevated or high for the next 7 days. Westerly to southwesterly jet stream flow with strong surface winds will keep the air dry from the weekend through the middle of next week. There could be some scattered mountain snow showers from Friday to Saturday, but our region will be bone dry until a chance for rain and snow the following weekend.

