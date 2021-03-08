Warm with high fire danger today and tomorrow

Today’s Forecast:

Weather Alert day coming for Colorado today and tomorrow due to high fire danger! We'll be warm, but the air will be dry and windy which could quickly spread flames if they ignite pic.twitter.com/6YT3bkOYcL — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) March 8, 2021

Warm and beautiful today but we'll keep fire danger high through the afternoon. Sunny skies and windy conditions will blast across southern Colorado later today, and that could easily spread any flames that ignite in the parched, dry grass. We'll see highs close to records in Colorado Springs and Pueblo today with a cold and calm night tonight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 69; Low: 35. Warm, sunny, and windy in the afternoon with a forecast high temperature near the record of 70.

PUEBLO: High: 75; Low: 34. Very warm, sunny, and windy through the day with a forecast high temperature near the record of 75.

CANON CITY: High: 73; Low: 38. Warm, sunny, and windy today with elevated fire danger despite the lack of a Red Flag Warning.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 54; Low: 32. Crisp, sunny, and windy today with low fire danger due to snowy and wet grasses.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Crisp and windy today with sunny skies and low fire danger due to leftover moisture on the ground.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Windy and warm today with high fire danger and Red Flag Warnings until 6 pm tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Warm and very windy today with high fire danger through the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50/60s; Low: 30s. Windy and beautiful today with wispy cirrus clouds and dry skies.

Extended Outlook:

This week starts with warm and dry air leading to high fire danger, but it ends with a high-impact winter storm. We're going to stay warm and dry through Wednesday, but rain and snow move into the plains Thursday and Friday with heavy snow by Saturday. The mountains will see the highest snow totals out of this system, but we could be seeing snow close to a foot in some places along the I-25 corridor.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter