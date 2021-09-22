Warm and comfortable for the first day of Fall!

Today’s Forecast:

Welcome to Fall everyone!

We're starting out cold today but warmer and dry air should dominate the forecast through the afternoon. The air will be very dry today but the winds will be too light for fire concerns.

Overnight we'll see lows fall back to the 40s and 30s across the region but with very few areas reaching freezing.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 78; Low: 46. Sunny and dry with light winds and comfortable afternoon conditions.

PUEBLO: High: 81; Low: 43. Sunny and warm through the afternoon with light winds and dry skies.

CANON CITY: High: 80; Low: 50. Sunny and warm through the daytime with light winds and dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 69; Low: 43. Sunny and comfortable in the afternoon with dry daytime conditions.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny and cool today with dry skies and light winds.

PLAINS: High: 70/80s; Low: 40s. Sunny and warm in the sunshine with dry conditions and light winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny and a little breezy at times with dry conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Sunny and dry with light winds and comfortable daytime temperatures.

Extended Outlook:

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with breezy and dry conditions slightly elevating fire concerns. A cold front Thursday night should lower high temperatures Friday by about 3 to 5 degrees.

The weekend should be dry and warm with sunny skies. There's a chance for rain and cooler air near the middle of next week.

