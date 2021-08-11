Very hot today with more haze and a few storms in Baca county

Today’s Forecast:

Text

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 93; Low: 63. Hot and smoky today with air quality alerts in effect through the evening due to wildfire smoke and ozone. We will stay dry today with a mild breeze through the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 96; Low: 64. Hot, dry, and hazy with elevated wildfire smoke through the afternoon.

CANON CITY: High: 94; Low: 65. Hot and dry today with hazy skies through the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 80; Low: 56. Hot and smoky with poor air quality through the afternoon and early evening. We'll stay dry across Teller county today.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and hazy with dry skies and light winds. Poor air quality will linger into the evening.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Very hot today with elevated wildfire smoke and mostly dry skies. We could see scattered storms develop late today in Baca and eastern Las Animas counties. Any storms that form would move south into New Mexico early this evening.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and hazy today but with less smoke compared to the last few days.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. It'll be another smoky and hazy day in the mountains, especially for the Front and Rampart Range. Smoke will be thicker up north around Denver with mostly dry skies in the region. We could see a stray storm or two in the southern Sangres that moves south into New Mexico late today.

Extended Outlook:

A low pressure area tomorrow in the Pikes Peak Region, specifically the Palmer Divide and east into the plains, would allow for scattered strong thunderstorms. Severe weather is possible tomorrow if storms fire up just right, mainly near El Paso and Lincoln Counties.

Monsoon moisture will push storms through the mountains over the weekend with fewer storms expected from I-25 east into the plains. Friday and Sunday are two decent chances for storms along I-25, especially near El Paso county and down on the Raton Mesa.

