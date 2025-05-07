Tracking heavy rain and snow across all of southern Colorado

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking flooding across the area, especially along the Arkansas and Purgatoire Rivers. Heavy snowfall has been reported above 7,500 feet, which mainly includes the Palmer Divide and Teller County.

Tuesday 10PM Update:

A Flood Warning has been issued for portions of the Arkansas River near Avondale. This also includes portions of the Purgatoire River near Las Animas. Minor flooding is expected in these areas.

Track this storm through the morning, including snow totals and updated forecasts, on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

Tuesday 6PM Update:

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office issued a public safety alert to warn people of heavy rain.

Tuesday 1PM Update:

Eastbound Highway 24 is closed near Green Mountain Falls Tuesday as heavy snow is impacting the roadway.

You can check out radar below:

