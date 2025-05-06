Highway 24 eastbound closes near Green Mountain Falls Tuesday, heavy snow impacting the roadway

EL PASO COUNTY — Heavy snow is beginning to impact the Highway 24 drive between Colorado Springs and Woodland Park.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says that the eastbound lanes of Highway 24 are closed at Woodland Avenue and Lucky 4 Road (Cascade-Chipita Park) from Mile Point 289 to Mile Point 290.

Traffic cameras in the area show the road to be almost covered by snow just before 1:00 p.m. As of 1:11 p.m. traffic cameras show some traffic moving through the area.

Drivers should expect to see plows and crews working in the area. It is unknown when operations will be wrapped up. Expect delays and vehicles moving at slower speeds.

