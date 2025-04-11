Toasty temperatures on the way for southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Fire crews are battling a wildfire in the Lake Minnequa area of Pueblo.Get the latest information here.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 38; High: 77;

Friday will be a toasty day in Colorado Springs. The forecast high of 77 would be 17 degrees above average. It will be mostly sunny. Wind will be out of the SSE at 2-8 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 37; High: 82;

It will be about 16 degrees above average on Friday with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be light from the E at 5 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 41; High: 80;

It will be mostly sunny and very warm on Friday. Wind will be light from the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 70;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with WSW wind at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 38; High: 75;

It will be warm and mostly sunny on Friday with light wind.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be warm in the upper 70s to mid-80s in the plains with sunshine and light wind.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 39/42; High: 76/78;

Temperatures will be very warm on Friday, and wind will be breezy.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 70s;

It will be mostly sunny with light wind and warm temperatures in the mountain valleys on Friday.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Saturday, it will be even hotter, and we could break records. Our forecast for Colorado Springs is 85, which would break the record, which stands at 82 from 2023. In Pueblo, the record on Saturday is 90, and our current forecast is 91. It will also be windy on Saturday with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30-35 mph. The heat and the wind will increase fire danger. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for Saturday from 10 am until 9 pm.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.