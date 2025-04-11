Grass fire burning near Lake Minnequa in Pueblo Thursday evening

PUEBLO — A grass fire is burning near Lake Minnequa Thursday evening, according to the Pueblo Fire Department.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. According to the department, it has burned around 70 acres and is close to 100% containment.

The department says the fire is burning on the southwest side of the lake. They say at this time, there are no evacuation orders or structures in jeopardy at this time.

Community members are asked to avoid the area.

The smoke plume is not nearly as thick but fire activity appears to be on the decline. If you are smelling smoke close your windows and doors and try to remain inside. If you can see thick smoke and flames, don't wait for an evacuation order, just leave! pic.twitter.com/o8w9uBdvVi — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) April 11, 2025

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue this update this web story as we learn more.

Baca and Pueblo Counties use Rave to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up for Rave in Baca County, visit Baca County's website. To sign up for cell phone emergency alerts in Pueblo County, visit the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office website.

