Toasty October temperatures on Thursday in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear tonight in southern Colorado. Temperatures overnight will be about 5-10 degrees above normal.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 47; High: 81;

Thursday will be very warm, about 13 degrees above average. Winds will be out of the SSE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 49; High: 85;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday, with a high temperature of about 12 degrees above average. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 54; High: 82;

Thursday will be mostly sunny with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 41; High: 70;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday and warm. Wind will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 46; High: 77;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday, and the wind will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s;

It will be mostly sunny in the plains on Thursday and temperatures will be very warm in the low to upper 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 52/50; High: 78/81;

It will be mostly sunny with SW wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s;

It will be mostly sunny with warm temperatures in the mountain valleys, to the low 70s to upper 70s. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be another warm day in the upper 60s to mid 80s, but there will be more clouds. We will have a consistent layer of high clouds all day. Winds again will be fairly light. Spotty rain showers will be possible in the mountains, with a few sprinkles possible in the plains.

This weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy with warm temperatures and breezy winds. Temperatures will remain warm in the 60s to 80s. Rain showers will continue in the mountains, generally west of the Continental Divide.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.