Spring showers continue through Mother's Day weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight the showers will favor areas south of HWY 50. Snow showers will be above about 9,000 feet in elevation, below that will be rain or a wintry mix.

On a space weather note, the Aurora Borealis may be seen in Colorado tonight! The best chance will be in northern Colorado and in dark sky areas. See our article about this powerful solar storm.



Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 41; High: 60;

Mostly cloudy on Saturday with showers and thunderstorms possible off and on during the day. Winds will be from the SSE at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 44; High: 64;

Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely on Saturday. Winds will be from the SSE at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 61;

Mostly cloudy with off-and-on rain showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Winds will be from the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 53;

Mostly cloudy with rain showers possible during the day and a wintry mix in the evening, with less than an inch of snow accumulation. Winds will be from the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 37; High: 57;

Mostly cloudy on Saturday with rain showers possible throughout the day and a better chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with spotty rain showers and thunderstorms likely. Winds will be from the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 38/41; High: 56/59;

Mostly cloudy on Saturday with rain showers and thunderstorms likely.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s;

The rain-snow line will rise to about 9,000 feet on Saturday with rain in the mountain valleys and snow for the mountain tops. Showers will be possible off-and-on all day.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will also bring a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region. There will be dry periods throughout the weekend to go for a walk or run some errands, but keep the rain coat and umbrella handy just in case a shower moves through.

