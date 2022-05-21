Snow will gradually decrease today, with temperatures remaining cold

Today’s Forecast:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect until noon for LAKE, CHAFFEE AND PUEBLO COUNTIES and until 6 pm for THE SOUTHERN SANGRE DE CRISTO MOUNTAINS AND THE NORTHERN SANGRE DE CRISTO RANGE BELOW 11000 FEET.

A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect until noon for THE MOSQUITO RANGE AND ALL OF EL PASO, FREMONT AND HUERFANO COUNTIES and until 6 pm for THE NORTHERN SANGRE DE CRISTO MOUNTAINS ABOVE 11000 FEET, THE WET MOUNTAINS AND WET MOUNTAIN VALLEY, AND THE PIKES PEAK REGION.

See the latest snow totals here.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 37; Low: 31. Snow showers will lighten up through the morning and end by this evening. Additional snow 1-2 inches today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 44; Low: 35. Snow showers will lighten up and may change over to rain this afternoon. Additional snow Tr-1 inches today.

Canon City forecast: High: 41; Low: 36. Snow will decrease gradually throughout the day. Additional snow today 1-3 inches.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 33; Low: 24. Snow will continue to be off and on and light today. Additional snow 2-4 inches.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Snow will be light for the rest of the day with an additional 1-3 inches today.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Periods of snow and rain today, off and on. Temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Snow showers through this evening with an additional 1-2 inches today.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s. Snow showers continue today and will linger until tonight. Additional 1-4 inches today.

Extended outlook forecast:

Chances of precipitation will remain in the forecast until Tuesday, but will be much more isolated. Temperatures stay below average in the 50s and 60s for the next 3 days. Then we rebound back to warm summer-like temperatures for Memorial Day weekend.

