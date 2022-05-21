Colorado May snowstorm totals

Exactly one month until the summer solstice, Colorado is waking up to a winter wonderland.

Colorado Springs, CO May 21st pic.twitter.com/Wiif1Wvipx — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) May 21, 2022

Here is a look at the latest snow totals:

Top 5:

Black Forest - 16"

Colorado Springs - Gleneagle - 13"

Woodland Park - 12"

Monument - 11.5"

Cascade - 10"

Florence - 10"

Interactive Map:

