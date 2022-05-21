Watch
Colorado May snowstorm totals

Exactly one month until the summer solstice, Colorado is waking up to a winter wonderland. Track this storm through the morning, including snow totals and updated forecasts, on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.
Posted at 5:57 AM, May 21, 2022
Here is a look at the latest snow totals:

Top 5:
Black Forest - 16"
Colorado Springs - Gleneagle - 13"
Woodland Park - 12"
Monument - 11.5"
Cascade - 10"
Florence - 10"

Interactive Map:

Resources:

