Colorado May snowstorm totals

Exactly one month until the summer solstice, Colorado is waking up to a winter wonderland.
Colorado Springs, CO May 21st pic.twitter.com/Wiif1Wvipx— Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) May 21, 2022
Here is a look at the latest snow totals:
Top 5:
Black Forest - 16"
Colorado Springs - Gleneagle - 13"
Woodland Park - 12"
Monument - 11.5"
Cascade - 10"
Florence - 10"
Interactive Map:
