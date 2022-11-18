Snow ends late morning; temperatures remain frigid

Today’s Forecast:

We're waking up to our first real blast of winter-like weather this season in southern Colorado. Snow will end by late morning and then it will be a cloudy cold day with all of our communities below freezing through the day and into single-digit temperatures tonight.

Keep track of road conditions, closures and delays, and further updates with our weather blog.

Snow totals so far:

6" - near Manitou Springs

5" - Colorado Springs - Broadmoor

5" - Colorado Springs - near Sand Creek High School

3" - Colorado Springs - near Dublin & Powers

3.3" - Colorado Springs Airport

3" - N of Colorado City

1.7" - Pueblo Airport

1" - Pueblo Reservoir

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 24; Low: 5. Snow ends then the clouds gradually clear out today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 27; Low: 7. Snow ends by 9-10 am then it will be cold with decreasing clouds today.

Canon City forecast: High: 25; Low: 15. Snow ends mid-morning and then the clouds will begin to slowly decrease during the day.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 24; Low: 4. Very cold today with partly cloudy sky conditions.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: single digits. Partly cloudy and very cold today.

Plains forecast: High: 20s; Low: single digits. Light snow ends by mid-morning and then the clouds will slowly decrease today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 24/25; Low: 10/10. Cold today with the clouds slowly clearing out during the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: single digits. A cold day with partly cloudy conditions and becoming frigid tonight.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tonight will be clear and very cold in the single digits and teens. Then Saturday will be sunny with temperatures rising above freezing to the upper-30s and mid-40s. Then the 50s and seasonable temperatures return Sunday and last all the way through Thanksgiving. Next week looks dry and sunny.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

