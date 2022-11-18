Weather blog: Cold snowy morning causes delays across southern Colorado

We're waking up to our first real blast of winter-like weather this season in southern Colorado. Snow will end by late morning and then it will be a cloudy cold day with all of our communities below freezing through the day and into single digit temperatures tonight.

We're also keeping an eye on school closures as major districts have closed completely for the day.

Academy D20 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Cheyenne Mountain D12 - Closed

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind - Closed

Falcon District 49 - Closed

Elizabeth School Dist. - 2 Hour Delay

Fountain-Ft. Carson D8 - Closed

Fowler R4J - Closed

Harrison D2 - Closed

Lewis-Palmer D38 - Closed

Manitou Springs D14 - Closed

Miami-Yoder JT-60 - Closed

Widefield 3 - Closed

Woodland Park Re-2 - 2 Hours Late

8:00 a.m. - Colorado Springs Police report a crash into a wall on westbound Stetson Hills, east of Austin Bluffs.

7:40 a.m. - Cimarron Hills Fire Department reports a crash blocking traffic at Consitution and Peterson roads.

7:30 a.m. - Colorado Springs Police report a rollover crash at N Murray and S Carefree Circle that is blocking traffic

Colorado Springs Police are on accident alert status. This means that in the case of a traffic accident, all parties involved should agree to exchange information and report the accident individually if:



No one was injured or died.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash.

The wreck didn’t damage any public property, like road signs, utility poles, or guard rails.

It was not a hit and run.



If any of those factors are applicable to the situation, law enforcement should be contacted.

New to the area and looking for driving tips? Check our guide to winter weather driving on snow and ice.

KOAA graphics Wintry weather driving tips

Wow! Big snow total near Manitou Springs this morning. #COwx pic.twitter.com/kDFby6yFM8 — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) November 18, 2022

Snow totals so far:

6" - near Manitou Springs

5" - Colorado Springs - Broadmoor

5" - Colorado Springs - near Sand Creek High School

3" - Colorado Springs - near Dublin & Powers

3.3" - Colorado Springs Airport

3" - N of Colorado City

1.7" - Pueblo Airport

1" - Pueblo Reservoir

