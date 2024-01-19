Ski Report: Good Powder weekend, with high Avalanche danger in the backcountry

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of Monarch Mountainand does not reflect the same of KOAA.

After a dry December, January sure has delivered for our high terrain! More than 4 feet of snow has fallen at some of our resorts in the last week...with almost all reporting more than 3 feet. Winter Park leads that tally - with 4 feet, 8 inches of snow in the past week!

KOAA Snow totals at some of Colorado's ski resorts in the last 7 days

This has been great for base depths, which are generally in the 50-60"+ range now.

However, it's also leading to high avalanche danger - which will continue through the weekend. News5 spoke with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center yesterday - they advise sticking to commercial resorts this weekend, which have dedicated safety teams that work to mitigate avalanche concerns.

High temperatures should be in the 20s to 30s at bases this weekend, with a weak snow system arriving Sunday - 3-8" of snow are possible, but the snow should generally be on the light to moderate side making for a good powder day.

