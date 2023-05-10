Severe thunderstorms are possible in Colorado Wednesday afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be warmer than average with dry conditions for the first half of the day. Then showers and thunderstorms develop mid-afternoon and last through the evening. There is a risk of severe thunderstorms today with hail of pea to quarter size and wind gusts 60-70 mph.

See the storm timing for your area below:

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 44. Thunderstorms are possible today after 2 pm and rain will linger overnight. There is a risk of frequent lightning, hail, and strong gusts today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 48. Thunderstorms are possible today after 2 pm with spotty showers and thunderstorms lingering overnight. There is a risk of an isolated severe thunderstorm today.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 48. Spotty thunderstorms possible after 1 pm and through the evening. The risk of severe weather is low.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 64; Low: 35. Showers and thunderstorms are possible after 1 pm with multiple rounds of rain and lightning through the evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70; Low: 41. Thunderstorms are possible after 2 pm today and persist into this evening. There is a risk of severe thunderstorms today with hail and strong winds.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Thunderstorms possible after 3 pm and last into the overnight. There is a risk of heavy flooding rain, strong winds, and hail today. Be extra cautious traveling this evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 77/78; Low: 44/45. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible today after 2 pm, with a low severe weather threat.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms today with the main threat being lightning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Showers and thunderstorms linger into Thursday, with scattered rain showers in the morning and another round of thunderstorms during the afternoon. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler on Thursday. Friday will be seasonable with 60s and 70s and there will be a few isolated storms, favoring the mountains. Then the next round of widespread rain and thunderstorms with cooler air moves in for Mother's Day weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.