Saturday will be mostly dry and sunny in southern Colorado

A TORNADO WATCH remains in effect until 9 pm for Las Animas, Baca, Otero, Crowley, Bent, Prowers, Kiowa, Cheyenne, and Kit Carson counties. Check the latest weather updates on our blog.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 79;

Saturday will be mostly sunny with SW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 51; High: 86;

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 83;

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a very low chance of an afternoon shower. Wind will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 40; High: 71;

Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a low chance of an afternoon shower. Wind will be from the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 47; High: 75;

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday and likely dry. Wind will be from the SW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s;

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Saturday with a break from severe weather.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 48/50; High: 79/81;

It will be partly cloudy on Saturday with a very low chance of an afternoon shower.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will generally be dry on Saturday, with a better chance of thunderstorms in the San Luis Valley compared to areas further north.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday's temperatures will be similar to Saturday's, but the chance of afternoon thunderstorms returns. Storms will pop up in the mountains and along I-25 with the main hazards being lightning, moderate to heavy rain, and small hail.

