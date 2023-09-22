Red Flag Warning in effect Friday, dry and nice stretch ahead

Today’s Forecast:

Today is a KOAA News5 Weather Alert Day. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Southern I-25 corridor and Front Range mountains from Colorado Springs to the Colorado/New Mexico border, from 11AM-7PM. An upper level low will track north of Colorado today, bringing gusty southwesterly winds with it ranging from 25-35 mph. Temperatures warm into the 80s for most of us - with 60s in the mountains. Plenty of sunshine with a few friendly cumulus clouds in the afternoon in spots.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 47. Sunny, warm, and nice with an August-feel to the air. Windy with potential wind gusts of 35 mph during the afternoon. A few clouds develop by 5pm but skies remain mainly clear - a nice afternoon for outdoor activities.

Pueblo forecast: High: 88; Low: 49. Warmer than yesterday with a slight sizzle for the start of the Chile and Frijoles festival, dry, sunny, and breezy with winds gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 84; Low: 50. A toasty Friday with plenty of sunshine during the morning and patchy clouds during the late afternoon - few and far between. Breezy with winds gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 72; Low: 39. Feeling a bit like fall this morning with temperatures in the mid-40s, so bring the comfy sweater as you head out the door. You won't need it by the afternoon with abundant sunshine, but leave the hat at home...winds gust to 40 mph!

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. A beautiful September day on tap - but rather breezy with winds gusting to 30-35 mph. Plenty of sunshine... keep the sunscreen nearby! Chilly tonight as winds relax, so bring a warm hat if planning to be out late!

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Toasty downslope winds today bring your highs to the upper 80s to low 90s! Patchy clouds at times as a weak low moves east out of the state.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70/80s; Low: 40/50s. Sunny and breezy, winds gusting 30-40 mph, very dry, keep the chap stick handy!

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. Sunny and windy! Winds 15-25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. If hiking or recreating in the backcountry today, keep the hat chin strap on and bring the windbreaker. Low dew points so avoid setting campfires today.

Extended outlook forecast:

Two dry cold fronts swing through this weekend - bringing down temperatures a few degrees and providing some cloud cover on Saturday but no rain. Broad, strong high pressure builds in behind these systems, leading to sunny, dry, above average temperature weather for much of next week.

