Rain and snow showers through the daytime

Today’s Forecast:

Rain and snow showers will continue falling across Colorado today, eating away at the intense drought conditions a drier than usual Springs has delivered.

The heaviest rain will fall along the eastern mountains and across the plains, generally south of El Paso County. We'll see periods of snow in the mountains and valleys through the morning but snow levels will rise to 9,000 feet into the daytime.

A second wave of rain and snow could hit the Pikes Peak Region, Wet Mountains, and Pueblo county late today, but it would be less than what we've seen this morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 50; Low: 35. Cloudy and chilly with periods of rain through the day. After an afternoon rain break, we could see more showers through the evening with snow over the mountains and foothills.

Pueblo forecast: High: 52; Low: 36. Periods of heavy rain will continue to fall today before an afternoon break. We could see more showers late today and this evening, but the heaviest rain will fall this morning.

Canon City forecast: High: 54; Low: 38. Cloudy with periods of rain today, some in the morning and a second wave from the end of the day through the evening. We'll see periods of snow in the mountains of Fremont County, generally best at 9,000 feet or higher.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 44; Low: 26. Rain and snow showers are possible today and tonight, but any additional snow accumulation should be fairly weak and not collect well on the pavement.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Scattered showers are possible today, but most of the rain will fall south of the Tri-Lakes area. We could see a second wave of rain and even some snow this evening, but there wouldn't be accumulation.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Areas of heavy rain today, especially from the morning to the early afternoon. We could see a few scattered showers and storms through the end of the day, but the heaviest rain will be at or before lunchtime.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Heavy rain with accumulating snow west into the mountains over 9,000 feet. Flooding won't be an issue, but we will see constant rain, especially up in Huerfano county through the early afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Periods of rain and snow will fall today from the Rampart Range, down into the Wet Mountains and along the Sangre De Cristos. Any snow we get today will have trouble sticking to the pavement at elevations under 9,000 feet. The heaviest rain will fall along the eastern slopes of the mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be fantastic for the Air Force Academy graduation, or if you just want to watch the Thunderbirds!

Warmer weather will kick in through the end of the week with highs in the 80s and 90s from Friday through Sunday. We'll get a little cooler by the start of next week with a few chances for rain.

____

