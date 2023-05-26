More afternoon thunderstorms on Friday in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Today thunderstorms will pop up by the noon hour in the mountains, then move ENE through the I-25 corridor mid-day and continue into the plains through the evening. A couple of rounds of storms are possible today. There is an isolated severe weather threat, meaning a couple of storms may have hail of 1 inch in diameter and wind gusts of at least 58 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 49. Warm and partly cloudy today with a chance of thunderstorms between 1-8 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 52. Partly cloudy today with thunderstorms possible between 1-8 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 51. Partly cloudy today with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible between noon-7 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 40. Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms today, possible between noon to 7 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 72; Low: 46. Partly cloudy with a chance of strong thunderstorms this afternoon between 1-9 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Starting sunny with clouds increasing during the day. A chance of strong thunderstorms this afternoon from 3-10 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 75/73; Low: 49/50. Partly cloudy today with thunderstorms possible between 1-8 pm.

Mountain valleys forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms today, possible between 11 am to 7 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will have very isolated storms in the plains during the afternoon, some of which may be severe. Temperatures will be warm in the 70s and 80s this weekend. Sunday the storms will be very spotty again, favoring the mountains. But overall, the weekend's rain will be hit or miss and you may just need to run inside for a bit to wait for lightning to pass.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

