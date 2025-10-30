Fire burning in eastern El Paso County causes multi-agency response

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that multiple agencies are responding to a fire burning in El Paso County.

According to the Big Springs Fire is around 80 acres in size and off of Big Springs Road. The sheriff's office says that the fire is moving southwest and is burning between Yoder and Calhan.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office had issued an EVACUATION ORDER for Residents living on Big Springs East of Calhan Hwy, West of Lauppe Rd, and North of HWY 94 due to a FIRE near 31415 Big Springs Rd.

Since that first order, crews have managed to get some work on the fire, and that original evacuation order has been downgraded to a pre-evacuation order.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office The location of a fire burning in El Paso County a map of the pre-evacuation orders for those in El Paso County near Yoder.

Big Springs Fire- mandatory evacuation has been downgraded to pre-evacuation. Residents in the area may remain in their homes- but be on alert. @KKTV11News @KRDO_13 @KOAA @FOX21News @csgazette @kvor — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 30, 2025

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to this fire as mutual aid with three brush trucks and a batallion chief to assist in the containment. As of 1:10 p.m., they have canceled their response and returned to the city.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this article with the latest information.

Custer, El Paso, Fremont, and Teller Counties use Everbridge to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up in Custer and Fremont Counties, click here. To sign up in El Paso and Teller Counties, click here.

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different

language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

