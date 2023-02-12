Mid-week storm still on track to impact southern Colorado

A winter storm is still looking likely in southern Colorado Tuesday night through Thursday morning. We do not yet have any winter storm watches to relay, but we are starting to nail down more details.

Storm Timing:

Snow and blustery winds will move through southeastern Colorado on Tuesday late afternoon/evening and snow will continue through the entirety of Wednesday and end before sunrise Thursday.

The worst travel will be all day Wednesday statewide, and impacts will be seen in Wyoming, Kansas, and New Mexico as well. Road closures will be possible, if not, inevitable due to blowing snow or snow accumulation.

Storm Impacts:

Of course, the most burning question is: "How much snow?". As of Sunday's data, a widespread 2-6 inches is likely in southern Colorado, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Totals over 6 inches are possible and will favor the mountains and southeastern plains (namely south of HWY 50).

Temperatures will reach highs in the 20s on Wednesday and Thursday, with overnight lows into the single digits and teens.

Winds will be strong and create blowing snow that reduces visibility on the road. Gusts look to be between 30-40 mph. At this time, true blizzard conditions look to be less likely.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our streaming channel available for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV

Resources:

