Major pattern shift begins today, with days of rain for Southern Colorado

Changes are on the horizon, and this includes some much needed rainfall for Southern Colorado. Before the rain arrives later today, we'll see one more hot day, with highs this afternoon running around 4-7 degrees above average. Temperatures will top out in the 70s and 80s in the mountain valleys, with 80s and 90s on the Plains.

Storm energy coming out of Utah plus an incoming cold front will bring thunderstorms to the mountains this afternoon, with rain for the Pikes Peak Region and eastern Plains late this afternoon and evening. Today's storms will bring the potential for heavy rain to some areas, as well as half inch to one inch hail, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Storms could continue on the Plains well past midnight as moisture remains elevated during the overnight hours.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 87; Low: 57. Highs on Friday will remain around 5 degrees above average, but unlike yesterday, we're expecting a return to rain and thunderstorms today in the Pikes Peak Region. Any rain should hold off until after 4 pm, with showers continuing through late this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 95; Low: 61. As the State Fair begins its 11 day run today in Pueblo, the weather will be hot. Highs will be in the middle 90s today, with dry skies most of the afternoon and a slight chance of showers this evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 92; Low: 62. 90s will continue in Canon City for one more day ahead of some cooler changes this weekend. After a couple of drier days, rain on Friday will mark the start of an active stretch of weather that's likely to continue for at least the next 5-7 days.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 45. After some drier and warmer weather in the mid-week period, rain chances will increase this afternoon over Teller County. Our best chances for rain today will come after 1 pm, with showers and thunderstorms possible through late this evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Dry skies this morning will give way to showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Stronger storms will be possible in the area late this afternoon, capable of heavy rain, hail and gusty winds.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. The heat will remain the big story on the Plains on Friday, with some areas soaring into the upper 90s. A cold front this evening will bring the potential for a few thunderstorms to the Plains, and gusty north winds expected as the front passes through.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Most of the rain today we think will stay either in the mountains or north of Highway 50, with only a slight chance of a shower for us late this afternoon or this evening. Tonight's cold front will come with wind gusts to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Energy and moisture coming out of Utah and the Four Corners Region will bring elevated chances for rain starting today, continuing into the weekend. With the threat for heavy rain each afternoon, recent burn scars will need to be monitored for flooding.

Behind tonight's cold front will come a significant change to the weather this weekend. Highs on Saturday will drop by more than 10 degrees region-wide. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy in the morning, with rain and thunderstorms returning by the afternoon hours.

Sunday's highs will rebound into the 80s on the Plains, with another round of rain and thunderstorms to close out the weekend. Fall-like changes will follow early next week, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s for most areas. Along with the cool down will come the potential for heavy downpours and more widespread rainfall. This will bring a higher risk of flooding to Southern Colorado, especially next Monday and Tuesday.

