Colorado State Patrol on the scene of a deadly accident just north of Penrose Thursday

PENROSE — A deadly accident is causing delays along Highway 115 on Thursday morning.
According to the Colorado State Patrol, at least one person is dead after a two-car accident just north of Penrose. The accident happened in the early morning commute before 7:00 a.m.
Northbound traffic is being diverted onto K Street and Southbound lanes have reopened as of 8:11 a.m.
Details about what caused the crash are unclear and at the time of publishing this article, it is unclear if anyone else was injured or killed in the accident. State patrol will be on the scene investigating for a good chunk of the morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
