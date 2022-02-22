LIVE Weather Blog: arctic blast in Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Arctic cold has air moved into Southern Colorado, and we aren't likely to see above freezing temperatures until the weekend. The coldest air will impact the region tonight through Wednesday, with only gradual amounts of warming from Thursday into Friday.

Wind chill values tonight will dive into the deep negatives with values ranging from -10 to -25 degrees below zero.

On top of the cold will come several rounds of snow. A major fall of snow will occur in the mountains, with some significant totals also expected west of I-25.

Winter Weather Kit:

With cold, Arctic air plunging into Southern Colorado and several rounds of snow in the forecast, planning ahead before hitting the road may be an important step in keeping you safe.

If you're going to be traveling in the snow, you're strongly encouraged to keep a winter safety kit in your vehicle.

At a minimum, this should include a windshield scraper, food and bottled.

In addition, you'll want to include blankets and extra clothing, a flashlight with batteries, a first-aid kit and extra supplies of medicine, sand or cat liter in case you get stuck, and a cell phone chargers.

With a quick online search, you can find already prepared kits available to purchase in stores in the area, or online.

Otherwise, before you hit the roads, make sure you've got your winter safety kit stocked and ready to go.

Traffic Updates:

5:27 p.m.: US 50 westbound right shoulder closed Between McCulloch Boulevard and Swallows Road due to a crash. Expect delays.

5:25 p.m.: Highway 67 is closed in both directions at Tenderfoot Mountain just north of Cripple Creek due to a traffic accident.

4:45 p.m.: US 24 eastbound closed between Mistletoe Lane and Jade Road (near Wilkerson Pass) at Mile Point 273. Road closed expect delays due to a crash.

Live Updates:

4:45 p.m. Additional snowfall totals are expected for Southern Colorado through Thursday morning. The highest amounts will fall across the high country and west of I-25.

2:50 p.m.: Winter Storm Warnings have been expanded to include Teller & El Paso counties. 5-9" of snow will be possible around Colorado Springs.

