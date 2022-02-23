Snow totals from Tuesday night through this morning

Another round of snow fell Tuesday night through Wednesday morning! Use the interactive map below to see how much fell in the region.

The final round of snow is expected to fall tonight through early Thursday morning.

KOAA Weather Forecast snow from 2/23 to 2/24/2022.

Here is how much we think will fall when all is said and done by Thursday morning.

