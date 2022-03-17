Live Weather Blog: a wet and snowy Thursday

First Alert 5 is tracking wintry weather moving into southern Colorado this morning.
Rain has transitioned to snow overnight at elevations above 5,000 feet. Snow and rain will continue through the afternoon.
DIA flight cancellations and delays
Colorado Springs Airport flight cancellations and delays
Weather Updates:
7:00 A.M. - The right lane is closed on I-25 near exit 163 due to a jack-knifed semi. Expect delays between CO 105 and Exit 163.
6:45 A.M. - It's not the biggest storm we've seen, but some areas around El Paso County have gotten some good snow. Palmer Lake leads with 7", followed by Monument and Divide with 6". Cripple Creek has seen just over 5" and Woodland Park is at 4".
Mid-storm reports so far #COwx pic.twitter.com/OMhWcXZHTs— Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) March 17, 2022
6:30 A.M. - Douglas County is now on accident alert. Unless your crash involves drugs, alcohol, injuries, or your car is disabled, please report the incident online at dcsheriff.net.
5:45 A.M. - Elbert County officials are urging people not to drive at the current time, as visibility conditions have deteriorated.
Visibility on roads has heavily diminished suspending some road clearing operations in portions of the county. Road conditions have deteriorated with multiple reports of vehicles being stuck on the shoulders/side ditches. Avoid travel at this time. (5:45am - 3/17/22)— Elbert County OEM (@ElbertCountyOEM) March 17, 2022
5:30 A.M. - The snow and rain came in overnight, leaving icy and snowy road conditions around Southern Colorado
Resources:
- Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather Forecast
- Find the current school closing and delay list
- Keep track of flight delays at Denver International Airport or the Colorado Springs Airport
