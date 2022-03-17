Watch
Rain and snow continue Thursday, providing great moisture for Colorado

Be prepared for messy roads across Colorado Springs with a mix of rain and snow. If heading to or from Denver, be prepared for more snow to fall throughout the morning.
current winter alerts
Posted at 5:27 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 09:06:28-04

Today’s Forecast:
Rain has transitioned to snow overnight at elevations above 5,000 feet. Snow and rain will continue through the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 36; Low: 18. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until noon. Snow continues and will be heaviest this morning. Additional snow from 5 am to 6 pm Thursday: 1-2"

Pueblo forecast: High: 41; Low: 22. Additional snow from 5 am to 6 pm Thursday: Tr-1"

Canon City forecast: High: 42; Low: 24. Additional snow from 5 am to 6 pm Thursday: Tr-2"

Woodland Park forecast: High: 29; Low: 11. WINTER STORM WARNING until noon. Additional snow from 5 am to 6 pm Thursday: 3-4"

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: teens. WINTER STORM WARNING until noon. Additional snow from 5 am to 6 pm Thursday: 3-6"

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s. Additional rain from 5 am to 6 pm Thursday: 0.10-0.5"

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: teens. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 3 pm. Additional snow from 5 am to 6 pm Thursday: 3-7"

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: teens. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 6 pm. Additional snow from 5 am to 6 pm Thursday: San Luis Valley 1-2", Wet Mountains 5-10". Sangre De Cristos 3-9"

Extended outlook forecast:
Conditions clear out and warm up Friday through the weekend. This weekend 50s and 60s return. The next chance of snow arrives Monday into Tuesday, and will likely be another sloppy wet spring snow. Next week's storm looks to be much windier as well, bringing some potential for blizzard conditions.
____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

