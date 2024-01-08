Live Blog: Monday's blizzard leading to multiple road closures across Colorado

Storm Summary

A powerful and potent January blizzard will bring wide-ranging impacts to Colorado on Monday. The storm's center of circulation is strengthening over the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma this morning, and will be moving through Oklahoma and Kansas later today. Local impacts will vary based on location, with the brunt of the storm expected to impact the eastern Plains, southern I-25 corridor and southeastern mountains.

Accumulations will vary region-wide, with of the snow coming to an end in the Pikes Peak Region between noon and 2 pm. Here locally, totals may range from 2-4" in Teller County and near the Palmer Divide to no accumulations from downtown Springs south towards Pueblo. On the eastern Plains, snow will continue most of the day, with 8-14" of snow possible in parts of Las Animas, Prowers and Baca counties.

Travel will be difficult in some areas throughout the day, with intermittent closures expected at times on the eastern Plains. Stay tuned to this weather blog for updates throughout the day.

10:57 a.m.

I-25 is now closed in both directions from MM 0 to MM 11 in Las Animas County, at the Raton Pass.

KOAA traffic I-25 is closed in Las Animas County between MM 0 and MM 11

11:00 a.m.

I-70 is now closed in both directions from MM 437 to MM449, from Burlington to the Kansas border.

KOAA traffic I-70 is currently closed from MM 437 to MM 449, Burlington to the Kansas border

11:05 a.m.

U.S. Highway 287 is currently closed from MM 0 to MM 75, the Oklahoma border to Lamar.

KOAA traffic US Highway 287 is currently closed between the Oklahoma state line and Lamar

Track this storm through the morning, including snow totals and updated forecasts, on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

