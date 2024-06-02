Last Day of Thunderstorms Before We Crank Up the Thermostat

Tonight's Forecast:

Becoming mostly clear overnight with warm temperatures near 50.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 52; High: 88;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 53; High: 93;

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 90;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 79;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Extended outlook forecast:

A large dome of high pressure will be setting up over the next few days, providing us with lots of sunshine and above average temperatures. After our first week of true summer severe weather, this will be our first week of true summer heat.

By the end of the work week, the ridge will break down and the chances of showers and thunderstorms will return once again to Southern Colorado.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.