Isolated icy patches on roads this morning, with light rain and snow chances

Today’s Forecast:

After several days of snow, we'll remain unsettled today! The upper level low over the desert southwest continues to swirl around today, slowly weakening and bringing in energy and moisture this afternoon. The energy will be fairly modest and the moisture mainly sticks to the mountains. After starting the day with sunshine, clouds build south to north through the day, with snow and rain showers this afternoon in the Wet Mountains, Sangres, and adjacent high plains, with weaker shower chances this afternoon in Colorado Springs and Pueblo as well. This will depend on potential upslope flow developing this afternoon...overall, if you're on I-25, keep the umbrella with you today, but you should be generally OK.

Be careful heading out the door: isolated icy patches remain on roads region wide. Road crews have done great work clearing things off overnight - so many roads are dry - but the icy patches are generally black ice, and may not be visible until you're on them, or close to them. Plan accordingly. The higher your elevation, and the colder your overnight temperatures, the greater the coverage of black ice this morning. With sun and mid-30s this afternoon, some of those icy patches will melt - but the lack of full sun due to the afternoon clouds will prevent full melting everywhere.

For the Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Colorado Springs - festivities begin at 9:30, with a race at 10:00AM, and the parade at 12. Temperatures will be in the 30s at 9:30 with wind gusts of 15-25 mph. Bundle up. The morning starts mostly clear, with clouds moving in from south to north through the morning. A low chance for flurries and a quick snow shower exists between 3:00PM and 6:00PM today. Highs top out in the low 40s - about 10 degrees below average. Today's normal high in Colorado Springs is 55 degrees. The record high was 80 degrees set in 2015.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 42; Low: 29.

Pueblo forecast: High: 48; Low: 32.

Canon City forecast: High: 43; Low: 32.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 35; Low: 21.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 39/41; Low: 29.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Additional upper level energy tracks through Colorado on Sunday, mainly during the overnight into the morning, leading to rain and snow shower chances overnight. The main activity will remain in the mountains, particularly the Wet Mountains and Sangre de Cristo mountains. But, rain showers will be possible tonight in Pueblo, and snow showers in the Springs - light and low impact. We'll have a nice start to the week - with mainly clear skies Monday and Tuesday, before a disturbance Wednesday brings in more clouds and modest wind gusts. Those warm winds will help temperatures reach the 60s mid-week, where we'll stay through the end of the week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.