Hot start to Memorial Day Weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Get ready for a summer-like feel in Colorado... at least for a few days!

We'll be hot and dry across the region with breezy daytime conditions. Stronger winds are expected in the mountains today with areas of high fire danger south through the San Luis Valley.

Virga will be possible in Fremont County and north across the Pikes Peak Region this afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 87; Low: 52. Sunny in the morning with cloudy skies by the afternoon. We'll be breezy today with a chance for virga or even a stray thundershower around 4 to 5 pm. Virga could put down gusty winds across town but rain is not very likely.

Pueblo forecast: High: 93; Low: 51. Mostly sunny and hot with more clouds by the end of the day. We'll stay breezy and dry but isolated virga with gusty winds will be possible by the end of the day, mainly north of the city through the county.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 56. Mostly sunny with increased cloud cover in the afternoon. We'll be breezy and dry today but virga and gusty winds will be possible in the late afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 47. Mostly sunny with increasing daytime cloud cover. We'll be windy and warm today with a chance for virga or an isolated shower in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Increasing daytime clouds with virga, gusty winds, and even a chance for an isolated thundershower in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Sunny and hot across the plains with a chance for virga north of Highway 50 from the end of the day. We'll be breezy and dry for most of the region.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Partly cloudy and breezy with dry skies and warm afternoon conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Isolated thundershowers and virga will be possible in northern Fremont and Teller county over the mountains but most of our ranges will be dry, cool, and windy. We'll see high fire danger in the dry San Luis Valley through the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

This will be a windy weekend with hot temperatures and Saturday and falling highs through the start of next week.

We'll see rain chances west of our region and up north from Sunday to Monday, so please keep that in mind if you had plans to camp over the long weekend.

We could see a chance for rain locally Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with some mountain towns seeing a chance for snow Wednesday morning.

