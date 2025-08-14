Hot and smokey today in southern Colorado with high fire danger in the mountains

Today’s Forecast:

Haze and heat today across the Pikes Peak Region as our latest heat wave peaks. We'll warm into the middle 90s this afternoon. Upper level clouds will roll in and out throughout the day. At the same time, you'll continue to see wildfire smoke across the area, thickest toward the mountains. Most of this smoke is elevated so air quality today will be moderate. This means health impacts will be quite limited for most individuals and you don't need to avoid outdoor plans. The only exception to this is if you're going to be heading to a high elevation - 11,000 feet or above, in our mountains. Smoke is more concentrated at this level and is less healthy. If you're particularly sensitive to smoke, you may also notice it today but the important thing to know is - the air quality will not be as bad as the sky looks.

Weak high based storms are likely in the mountains today, with most of the rain evaporating above ground. This poses a risk for dry lightning - the risk is most elevated west of the Continental Divide. Red Flag Warnings are in place for the mountains, and for Fremont county, this afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 95; Low: 60.

Mostly sunny, hazy, and very hot. Clouds increase a bit in the upper levels of the atmosphere this afternoon. Today's record high is 96 degrees. There is a slight chance for a late afternoon shower or thunderstorm - but with dry air near the ground, if you see anything it's most likely to be gusty wind.

Pueblo forecast: High: 100; Low: 61.

We're back to the century mark today for highs - your best outdoor activity times are early in the day before 10 AM or after 8 PM. If you do need to be outside for extended time - drink plenty of water.

Canon City forecast: High: 97; Low: 59.

Smoke - heaviest through the morning, but present all day. Patchy high clouds this afternoon. Very hot - remember to hydrate!

Woodland Park forecast: High: 84; Low: 50.

Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible in the late afternoon. If you do see a storm, it's most likely to contain gusty wind more than anything else. Smoke throughout the day with moderate air quality - if visibility is under 5 miles at ground level, that is when you know smoke has reached unhealthy levels.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s.

Mostly sunny with periodic smoke and haze. High clouds will spread in from the west through the day.

Plains forecast: High: 100s; Low: 60s.

Very hot - and breezy this afternoon. Periodic smoke, most of it elevated, and thinner than in areas further to the west. South winds at 10-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 92/93; Low: 59/60.

Patchy clouds with an isolated late afternoon thunderstorm possible. West winds at 10-15 mph shifting south in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm possible. If you see a shower or storm, it's most likely to contain gusty wind, with limited rain. South winds at 10-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Moisture increases a bit further tomorrow which leads to an isolated afternoon storm chance, and slightly cooler - but still hot - temperatures. Friday's record in Colorado Springs is 93 degrees, which is my forecast high for tomorrow. In short: it remains hot. We also continue to see smoke across the area. That smoke will thin out Friday night as our wind direction shifts out of the south.

An incoming upper level system will provide better storm chances on Saturday afternoon - about 4 - in 10 in the Pikes Peak Region during the middle afternoon. Storms become more isolated again Sunday before another wave and better upslope flow bring storm chances back up on Monday, becoming isolated again Tuesday, and drying out a bit by Wednesday.

Highs remain above average through the 7 day period - but will be closer to normal - in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

