Hot and dry locally with storms across the western slope

Today’s Forecast:

A classic summer ridge is going to keep things hot and dry locally through the start of the weekend.

Temperatures will warm above the average for this time of year with highs in the upper 80s and 90s through the plains.

Monsoon moisture is going to stay west of the Continental Divide today, so we should be pretty dry here locally.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 60. Sunny and hot today with high temperatures a couple degrees warmer than average.

Pueblo forecast: High: 96; Low: 62. Sunny and hot today with high temperatures about 5 degrees warmer than average.

Canon City forecast: High: 92; Low: 66. Sunny and hot with dry daytime conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 79; Low: 52. Mostly sunny and warm with no rain this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny and hot with dry skies.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Sunny and hot today with highs in the 90s through the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny and breezy with mostly dry skies. Any rain in the region would be over the Sangres.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly sunny with just a few isolated storms in the southern Sangres during the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Hot and dry weather will continue through the weekend with temperatures maxing out Saturday. We won't hit records Saturday, but we'll be a few degrees from those values.

Monsoon moisture will return next week with storms returning Monday, and even more rain by Tuesday. Storms could be strong to severe with Tuesday currently having the best severe chances.

