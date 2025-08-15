Hot again Friday with smoke clearing and afternoon storms returning

Today’s Forecast:

It will be hot again today! Skies will be mainly clear and hazy this morning, with increased chances for thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms today will still favor the mountains, but as upper-level energy moves through in the late afternoon, isolated storms will roll across I-25 and then the plains. Today's storms will be capable of gusty wind, lightning, and moderate to briefly heavy rain. It will be slightly breezy this afternoon as well with marginal downslope winds out of the southwest, shifting south during the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 93; Low: 61.

Clear with light haze early today, with mostly sunny skies heading into the afternoon. Today's record high is 93 degrees set in 1937 and 2015 - which my forecast would tie. Either way...it's another very warm late summer day so keep a water bottle handy. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the later afternoon hours - with the best potential between 4 PM - 8 PM. West winds at 5-10 mph shifting southwesterly, then south, this afternoon. Breezy at times with some afternoon gusts in the 15-25 mph range. The afternoon change in wind direction will push smoke out of the area.

Pueblo forecast: High: 98; Low: 64.

Sunny with light morning haze and a fast rise in temperatures. Into the 90s by 11 AM. Storm chances today are low - but non-zero. Realistically, the main way for you to get a storm today would be through an outflow boundary interaction. That would be a storm to your north or west decaying and pushing a small front-like feature provides extra lift. The timing would be between 3-8 PM. Otherwise, expect another toasty day!

Canon City forecast: High: 95; Low: 64.

Mostly sunny through the morning with increasing afternoon clouds. Isolated thunderstorms possible during the aftenoon. West winds at 5-15 mph, shifting south in the afternoon. Smoke will clear through the afternoon following the wind shift.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 82; Low: 49.

Mostly sunny this morning, becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are likely. West winds in the morning at 5-10 mph shifting southwest in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Mostly sunny with light morning haze. Isolated mid to late afternoon thunderstorms. Southwest winds at 5-10 mph shifting south in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s.

Sunny, hot, and breezy today with southwest winds at 10-15 mph shifting south at 15-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph, this afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm is possible in the late afternoon. Widespread storms are not expected.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 93/92; Low: 61/60.

Mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms and increasing mid-day clouds. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s.

Mostly sunny and hazy this morning, with the haze clearing with a wind direction shift this afternoon. Increasing afternoon clouds with storms possible after 12 PM. Storms will be scattered in the central mountains and isolated in the front range. They'll be capable of heavy rain, lightning, and small hail, if you see one.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures remain above average this weekend and through the extended forecast as high pressure stays relatively close by off to the south of Colorado. Highs will be about 5 degrees above average - in the upper 80s to middle 90s across the Front Range and the plains each day, with upper 70s and lower 80s in the lower mountain zones. Monsoon moisture returns this weekend, leading to better storm chances in the mountains. Isolated storms are possible across much of southern Colorado through the weekend, with a slightly higher chance Saturday and Monday compared to today and Sunday.

Early next week will continue daily chances for isolated afternoon storms, with a drier pattern returning mid-week.

