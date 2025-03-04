High Wind Warnings in effect until 5 pm Tuesday, with gusts 50-70 mph

Today’s Forecast:

The multi-layered spring storm system affecting southern Colorado will continue to trek east today. Snow accumulations are coming in on the low end of our expectations, primarily because of the warm nature of the storm. Normally with storms in southern Colorado, we get something called evaporational cooling early in the storm. This happens because the lower and middle levels of the atmosphere are relatively dry, while the middle and upper levels are wet. When precipitation falls through the dry air, it evaporates into it, which cools the air. Many of our spring storms use this mechanism of cooling. This is also how swamp coolers work.

In this case, much of the atmospheric column has been wet, which limited evaporational cooling. Because we were so warm on Monday, the lack of evaporational cooling and lack of transport of a colder airmass - the cold front we got was actually generated over our region so it didn't actually change the airmass - combined, to lead to a period of heavy overnight snow that didn't accumulate on the roads.

What is panning out as expected is our wind gusts, which are clocking in widespread in the 50 to 70 mph range this morning. These winds will continue and may further increase this morning with widespread gusts at 60 mph likely, and to 70 mph over the eastern plains. Driving will be difficult on east to west oriented roads.

KOAA weather High Wind Warnings will remain in effect for most of eastern Colorado until 5 pm Tuesday

A few light snow showers remain possible through the afternoon with some remnant moisture in the mountains eventually working out later today - but the main snow axis has now moved east to the east plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 44; Low: 20.

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect until 5:00 PM

North winds at 20-50 mph gusting to 70 mph east of I-25, and to 50 mph west of I-25. Wind will make travel difficult and could blow down lightweight objects. Partly cloudy with a few isolated snow showers of low impact through the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 52; Low: 21.

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect until 5:00 PM

North winds at 25-40 mph gusting to 60 mph at times. Partly cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 53; Low: 24.

Breezy with northwest winds at 15-30 mph, and higher gusts. Partly cloudy this morning becoming mostly sunny this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 32; Low: 13.

North winds at 35-50 mph gusting to 55 mph. Snow showers off-and-on this morning, but the bulk of the moisture is done. Energy moving overhead this afternoon will lead to another round of snow showers which should be low impact. The wind will continue to produce areas of blowing snow throughout the day from the snow already on the ground.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: Teens.

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect until 5:00 PM

North winds at 25-50 mph east of I-25, and 20-45 mph west of I-25. Gusts to 70 mph east of I-25 and 50 mph west of I-25. Mainly cloudy early with snow showers through the morning, becoming patchy by 10AM. Sunshine increases during the afternoon. Another batch of energy arriving this afternoon will lead to another round of light, low-impact snow showers later today.

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s.

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect until 5:00 PM

Widespread very strong wind the main story along the eastern plains today. Driving will remain difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on east to west roadways. North winds at 30-50 mph, gusting to 70 mph with few 75 mph gusts possible. Mostly cloudy early with ongoing snow showers over the east plains and pockets of blowing snow. Snow ends by lunchtime, with skies becoming mainly sunny after that.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 46; Low: 21/19.

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect until 5:00 PM

Northwest winds at 20-40 mph gusting to 55 mph. Mostly cloudy early becoming mostly sunny this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: Teens.

North winds at 30-50 mph, gusting to 55 mph. Partly sunny this morning, becoming mostly cloudy this afternoon as incoming upper level moisture and energy interact with the mountain terrain. Snow showers will redevelop this afternoon over the southern mountains with low impacts. Patchy blowing snow is possible through the day.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure arrives Wednesday with a cool and slightly below seasonable day on tap. Winds will be light in the morning, increasing in the afternoon with some mild southeasterly upslope flow in the Pikes Peak Region, Pueblo, and Canon City. Downslope westerly flow in place over Teller County which should lead to a bit more relative warmth in that area. Upslope flow increases during the mid afternoon with winds of 15-20 mph out of the southeast for much of the area. This is part of what keeps temperatures relatively cool.

Another gusty day will return to southern Colorado Thursday ahead of our next incoming system as winds shift to the west-southwest gusting from 30-40 mph during the afternoon leading to a mild afternoon with highs back into the upper 50s - a good outdoor day. Mountain snow showers are expected which could graze Teller County. A cold front will cross the region in the evening.

This comes ahead of our next incoming area of low pressure. Friday will be unsettled, with a secondary system approaching to our south on Saturday. For now, the Friday system looks mainly stuck in the mountains with the Saturday system taking a southerly track. Of course, we'll continue to monitor it.

____

