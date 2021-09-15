Heating back above average with dry skies

Today’s Forecast:

We're back to a dry and hot pattern this week, and it all starts today.

High pressure will keep Colorado dry and warm with generally light surface winds. Smoke won't be very thick today, so we should have pretty nice air quality in and out of the mountains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 86; Low: 54. Hot and sunny with light afternoon winds and dry skies.

PUEBLO: High: 91; Low: 53. Hot and dry today with sunny skies and light daytime winds.

CANON CITY: High: 90; Low: 59. Hot and dry today with calm afternoon conditions.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 79; Low: 49. Sunny and nice with dry skies and light winds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and dry with light winds and sunny skies.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot and calm today with light winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Sunny and breezy today with dry skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Sunny and warm today with light winds and dry skies.

Extended Outlook:

The remainder of the week will be hot and dry with Thursday likely being the hottest day until Saturday.

Next week we could see fall-like temperatures from a strong cold front and central mountain snowfall. We're looking pretty dry here in most of southern Colorado at the moment next week, but Pikes Peak's summit could perhaps grab a bit of white.

