Frosty morning with a sunny and cool afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

It's COLD out there this morning with lots of ice and frost on cars that were parked out in the open.

We need to be careful on some of the roads this morning due to snow and ice from yesterday. As the clouds cleared, temperatures dropped quickly, especially in the mountains and valleys. Teller County and areas south like the Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass, and Westcliffe could all have slick and icy pavement during the early morning drive.

We will see warmer weather this afternoon as the sun returns and the ground thaws. Highs will warm to the 50s and low 60s today with light winds.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 57; Low: 28. Sunny and cool today with A light breeze and dry skies. We'll be frosty this morning and a few sidewalks could be icy if they were wet overnight.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 24. Sunny, mild, and dry with light winds. It'll be very cold in the morning, but the sun will warm things quickly.

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 34. Sunny and cool with light winds and dry skies.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 53; Low: 23. Sunny and chilly with a light breeze and dry skies. It could be a little icy this morning across Highway 24 and 67, so be careful heading out early.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny and chilly with cold and frosty conditions in the morning. A few side streets could be slick and icy before the sun comes out to thaw the ground.

Plains forecast: High: 50/60s; Low: 20s. Sunny and cold in the morning with warmer and dry conditions through the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny and breezy with dry skies through the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Drive carefully this morning because the mountain and valley roads could be slick and icy due to snow last night. We'll be dry across the high country today with chilly daytime temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

Other than the cold mornings, our weekend looks really nice! We'll see daytime highs in the low to mid 60s for most of the plains with plenty of sunshine and light daytime winds.

Next week, we start warm and dry with Tuesday looking like the warmest day of the week.

A large low pressure trough will hit Colorado Thursday, bringing heavy snow to the mountains and at least a chance for some moisture along or just west of I-25. It'll be windy next Thursday, and if we don't see any moisture, we may be dealing with some fire danger.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.