Can you feel it? A cooler weekend is in store, with rain likely

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front is making its way through southern Colorado on Friday evening, bringing gusty winds and scattered rain and thunderstorms. Tonight there will be scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms through midnight to 3 am, with some sprinkles possible through sunrise. It will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 76;

Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms expected in the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 83;

Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 79;

It will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible, most likely in the afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 54; High: 68;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday with storms possible from the early afternoon through the evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 45; High: 71;

It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with rain and thunderstorms likely, most likely in the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 70s-80s;

Early morning fog and light rain in possible. Then, it will be partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday afternoon with a few widely scattered thunderstorms possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/58; High: 77/78;

It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Saturday with numerous rain showers and thunderstorms expected.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Sunday, we start with a bit more sunshine, and then showers and thunderstorms will develop once again in the afternoon from the mountains to the plains. Thunderstorms on Sunday will bring heavy rain, lightning, and possibly hail.

Next week, we will see more rain with daily thunderstorm chances. The rain is likely to be heaviest on Monday and Thursday across the region. Temperature will remain below average from the 60s to the low 80s.

