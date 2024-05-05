Breezy Conditions Along I-25 are Only Going to Get Stronger in the Days to Come

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 37; High: 74;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 41; High: 82;

Canon City forecast: Low: 43; High: 79;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 65;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Extended outlook forecast:

Windy will be the key word over the next few days. As a strong cold front approaches from the west, winds will kick up out of the South in advance of it with gusts upwards of 35 mph. Once the front passes, wind gusts will jump up to 55mph for both Monday and Tuesday. Although it'll be difficult to generate any rain showers, this next system will certainly makes itself felt throughout the state.

With those new northerly winds to start the week, cooler air will rush in and each day we'll see our afternoon highs take a step down as we head towards next weekend. Cooler and windier for sure this week, with chances for rain showers by Thursday and Friday.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

