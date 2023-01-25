Breezy and cold today with a few flurries

Today’s Forecast:

Northwest jet stream flow will allow for cold and breezy weather today with scattered light snow and flurries.

Upslope surface winds could allow for a little more snow collection south of Pueblo through the daytime, but we're only seeing a dusting to 2 inches at the most from Colorado City through Trinidad today. Most of the region could just see light, non-accumulating flurries.

KOAA Weather

It'll be cold and cloudy most of the day with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and single digits.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 31; Low: 10. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold with non-accumulating flurries or light snow through the day.

Pueblo forecast: High: 37; Low: 7. Mostly cloudy, cold, and mostly dry with a small chance for an occasional flurry through the day.

Canon City forecast: High: 34; Low: 12. Mostly cloudy and cold with a small chance for an isolated flurry during the daytime.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 21; Low: 2. Mostly cloudy with flurries or really light snow today. Any snow accumulations would be minimal, generally under an inch through the evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. Mostly cloudy, cold, and breezy with slight snow showers through the daytime. If we see snow accumulations it would be under an inch through the evening.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: >10. Mostly cloudy, cold, with flurries and snow showers through the daytime. Most of the plains won't see much more than a dusting of snow today, with just a few areas south of Highway 50 getting an inch through the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and snowy with light accumulations through the end of the day. We could see a dusting to 2 inches through the evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: >5. Light snow showers and flurries across the mountains with just a couple of inches possible over the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos through the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Slightly warmer air will work back into the forecast tomorrow with Friday likely back in the 40s across the plains!

Arctic air will push back into Colorado Saturday night and it won't leave until the middle of next week. We could see highs in the teens and 20s from Sunday through Tuesday across the plains with similar temperatures west in the mountains. There could be flurries at times next week, but no major snow is expected at this time.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.