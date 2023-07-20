Blog: Thursday severe weather brings threats for hail and tornadoes

Severe weather is anticipated in Colorado on Thursday, July 20th. Let's dive into the details.

This blog will be updated with the latest information you need to know throughout the evening.

Forecast Timing:

Thunderstorms will begin to pop up west of I-25 in the higher terrain and the Palmer Divide (Monument Hill to Castle Rock) around the lunch hour between about 11 am to 1 pm.

Storms will then move ESE through the afternoon impacting I-25 and the eastern plains. There will likely be several rounds of thunderstorms in the region. The storm threat decreases for the I-25 corridor by 8-9 pm. The plains east of the interstate will see the severe weather threat diminish after sunset, but heavy rain and flood threats remain through 2 am.

Flood Threat:

A FLOOD WATCH is in place for the SE plains of Colorado from 2 pm until 2 am for Crowley, Kiowa, eastern Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Bent, and Baca counties.

Thunderstorms have the potential to bring 1-3 inches of rainfall and can create flash flooding and creek/river flooding. Do not drive through a flooded road!

Hail Threat:

Storms have the potential for large hail today. The widespread risk includes I-25 and the eastern plains for at least 1-inch hail stones, see the risk outlook below.

But, a more significant hail risk is in place for the areas shaded in purple below, where hail stones may be large than 2 inches in diameter. This threat will be for the majority of the I-25 corridor from Cheyenne, WY through Pueblo. This threat extends east into HWY 50, I-70, and I-76.

Tornado Threat:

There is a risk of tornadoes today, particularly in the brown-shaded region, between I-70 and HWY 50. This tornado threat may trump the severe weather risk, so be on the lookout for a possible tornado watch this afternoon over a severe thunderstorm watch.

Wind Threat:

Strong outflow winds in excess of 70 mph are possible with thunderstorms today, particularly as they combine into larger lines of storms into the eastern plains tonight.

