Blizzard Warning for the Palmer Divide & High Wind Warning for El Paso County through Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

** BLIZZARD WARNING ** for Palmer Divide through midnight Tuesday

** HIGH WIND WARNING ** for Southern El Paso, Elbert, and Lincoln counties through Tuesday afternoon

** WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ** for Teller County through Tuesday afternoon

The storm system that just exited the state isn't quite done with us just yet...tonight, the system will back its way into Colorado. As it does so, strong, gusty winds and snow showers will create blizzard conditions for the Palmer Divide overnight and throughout the morning on Tuesday. By the end of the day, the winds will ease off a little bit, but the blizzard conditions will remain. Areas of the Palmer Divide will see upwards of 7" of new snow. It's advised to avoid travel between Colorado Springs and Denver on Tuesday as there will be white-out conditions during the day.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 16; High: 38;

Pueblo forecast: Low: 15; High: 44;

Canon City forecast: Low: 14; High: 45;

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 7; High: 29;

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: -0s; High: 10s;

Plains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 30s;

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s; High: 30s;

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s; High: 20s;

Extended outlook forecast:

The Palmer Divide will receive the brunt of the worst weather on Tuesday, with blizzard conditions and wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. From Colorado Springs south, winds will be gusty at times, but not as strong as the northern half of the state. Most everyone else will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 30s and 40s. As we work our way though Christmas week, afternoon temperatures will begin to climb into the lower 50s, well above seasonal averages. A quiet period of weather will ensue as we head into New Years weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.